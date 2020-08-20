Goshen Township police search for driver of ATV after driver crashes into ditch and flees

GOSHEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (FOX19) -Goshen Township police are searching for the driver of ATV after officers say the driver crashed into a ditch and fled on foot Thursday morning.

Police say a man was driving an ATV around 5:30 a.m. on Woodville Pike with no lights, saw an officer, drove into a ditch, and crashed into a culvert.

The driver then fled on foot into a cornfield on the corner of Woodville Pike and Goshen Road, officers said.

Officers say the man left behind meth and a pistol.

The driver is likely to look muddy, police said.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

