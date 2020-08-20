Humidity Creeping Back into the Tristate

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Someone said it, “All good things must come to an end.” Today’s beautiful weather will wane starting tomorrow as humidity increases and a few showers pop up during the warm, more humid afternoon.
The warming trend and increasing humidity will bring only a slight chance of a shower Friday but widespread showers and thunderstorms Saturday with scattered activity Sunday.
Next week looks like summer as dry, hot and humid weather dominates the Tristate with showers returning to the FOX19 NOW viewing area Thursday night through Saturday.
