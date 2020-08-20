KHSAA moving forward with current plan on fall sports

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX19) - The Kentucky High School Athletics Association is moving forward with its current plan for fall sports.
A motion passed to keep Option 1 as the plan with a vote of 16-2 on Thursday. The plan will still need approval from Governor Andy Beshear and the Kentucky Department of Education.
The current plan is for teams to begin practicing on Monday, August 24. Competition can begin the week of September 7. High school football games will kick off on Friday, September 11.
KHSAA Commissioner Julian Tackett said the board will meet to discuss the mandates on fans at fall sports events. That may include masks and limiting the number of people in attendance. Postseason plans won’t be discussed until September.
