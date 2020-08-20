Kings Island releases 2020 fall schedule

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - Kings Island will only be open weekends for the rest of 2020, the park announced late Thursday.
Starting Saturday, the amusement park will be open Saturdays and Sundays only through Nov. 1.
The park also released new details about the Tricks and Treats Fall Fest Fest, which will run from Sept. 26-Nov. 1 with rides, unique food offerings, entertainment and activities for all ages.
The first park teased the event in August to replace its October mainstay, Halloween Haunt.
Traditionally the park is open select nights in November and December for WinterFest, but that event was also canceled in the same August release.
