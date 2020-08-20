Marty Brennaman reacts to son’s use of slur; Reds players, city leaders weigh in

CINCINNATI (FOX19/CINCINNATI ENQUIRER) - Marty Brennaman told our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer that he hurts for his son who appeared to use an anti-gay slur on-air Wednesday night.
Cincinnati Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman apologized during the Reds/Kansas City Royals game and then was taken off the air. He also released a statement on Thursday morning.
“I would like to sincerely apologize for the inappropriate comments I made during last night’s telecast. I made a terrible mistake. To the LGBTQ community, and all people I have hurt or offended, from the bottom of my heart, I am truly sorry. I respectfully ask for your grace and forgiveness.”
The Reds immediately suspended him.
“What he said is not a reflection of who Thom Brennaman is. I know that’s not him. But I also feel terrible for the people the comment offended,” Marty Brennaman told The Enquirer.
The elder Brennaman was the voice of the Reds for 46 years, retiring in Sept. 2019.
He told The Enquirer you always need to be aware that a microphone could be on.
“The worst feeling in the world, if you’re not on the air, is that you say something and you hear it coming back into your headset,” Marty Brennaman said.
Reds players Amir Garrett and Matt Bowman both tweeted their reaction to what Thom Brennaman said.
The National Underground Railroad Freedom Center issued a statement which reads, in part, “Language matters. Language has the power to uplift and degrade. The slur used by Thom Brennaman yesterday is a word that exists only to degrade the LGBTQ+ community. It is an ugly, derogatory, hate-filled word. Words imbued with hate can only do harm.”
The statement went on to say that we can grow by using this moment by having meaningful converstations about the power of language and the immportance of context.
Members of Cincinnati City Council also weighed in on Twitter.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved. The Cincinnati Enquirer contributed to this report.