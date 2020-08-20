Activist group previews plan to address gun violence in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A local group offered details about a plan Thursday that aims to curb gun violence in Cincinnati.
Neighborhoods United Cincinnati called for a ceasefire Tuesday following a violent weekend that left five people dead, including a 17-year-old girl in Price Hill.
Since then, the city has seen three more shootings and one additional homicide, 22-year-old Keshawn Turner, who was fatally shot downtown Wednesday night.
“I don’t think anyone ever thinks that they would be impacted by such a tragedy,” Turner’s brother, Christopher Wright, told FOX19 NOW Thursday. “It’s an unspeakable loss.”
U.S. Attorney Dave DeVillers told FOX19 NOW Thursday the surge in violence isn’t unique to Cincinnati. Nonetheless, he says his office is working to address it.
Cincinnati Police Chief Eliot Isaac said Monday the department is also taking steps to deal with violent crime.
In response to an uptick of shootings at the beginning of the pandemic, CPD announced a Gun Crime Task Force in June. At the same time, CPD reportedly began moving officers to evening hours, moving plainclothes officers into uniform positions and focusing on areas that have seen upticks in violence. The department will double-down on those efforts after the weekend’s shootings, according to Isaac.
Additionally, CPD will work with federal authorities to bring federal charges against “anyone found possessing a firearm or involved in a gun crime,” Isaac said.
At the same time, Isaac stressed the ultimate responsibility for reducing gun violence, regardless the state of the pandemic, falls on those areas most affected: “Take ownership of your communities,” he advised.
Neighborhoods United aims to do just that. Their plan comprises four categories: health, education, economics and violence mitigation.
Neighborhoods United Chair Brian Garry says the plan calls fo r”investing in people” to create “economic equality,” which he claims is lacking in Cincinnati right now.
“Let’s take the bullet back out of the person’s head, back into the gun, back into the pocket,” he said. “We want to go back, what was their day like? What happened to them? What was their year like? What happened to them as a child?”
Garry explains the official plan will be released Friday afternoon.
He says he will present it to Cincinnati City Council hoping it will be adopted and turned into legislation.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.