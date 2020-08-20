Small fire at U.S. Bank building Downtown causes $100K in damage

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A small fire at the U.S. Bank building in downtown Cincinnati overnight caused $100,00 in damage, Cincinnati fire officials said.
Flames broke out in the 400 block of Walnut Street just before 10 p.m. Wednesday.
Fire crews said they found smoke and advised dispatch to send more manpower because the building is a high-rise.
They determined there was a small fire in one office that was mostly contained by the sprinkler system.
The remaining fire was extinguished with a water can.
Fire damage was reported in one office, smoke damage to the eighth and ninth floor, heavy water damage to the eighth floor and minor water damage to the seventh floor.
The cause remains under investigation.
