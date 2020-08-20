Sunny and comfortable Tuesday afternoon

Rain chances return late Friday and remain through the weekend.

By Frank Marzullo | August 20, 2020 at 10:54 AM EDT - Updated August 20 at 10:54 AM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - We remain in a less humid and dry air mass, giving us mild afternoons and cool mornings and evenings. Plenty of sunshine this afternoon with a high near 80 degrees.

Starting Friday a warming trend and increasing humidity will bring the slight chance of a shower later into the afternoon hours.

Showers will dominate the forecast Saturday and Sunday, with temperatures in the low to mid 80′s.

A return to warmer air in the upper 80′s and slightly higher humidity is expected early next week.

