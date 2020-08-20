Man facing several charges following high speed case, prosecutor says

Deddens says on Monday, an Aurora officer was on duty and in the parking lot of Wal-Mart when he saw the driver of a 2011 Chevrolet Impala, 34-year-old Jesse M. Fuqua, driving recklessly in the parking lot. After hearing about an alleged theft at the Wal-Mart, the officer discovered that that the suspect got into a black Chevrolet Impala.