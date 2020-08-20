Man facing several charges following high speed case, prosecutor says

LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. (FOX19) - A driver fled after an attempted traffic stop Monday leading Aurora police to Lawrenceburg, where the driver crashed into another vehicle, leaving him and the passenger seriously injured, Prosecuting Attorney Lynn Deddens said.
Deddens says on Monday, an Aurora officer was on duty and in the parking lot of Wal-Mart when he saw the driver of a 2011 Chevrolet Impala, 34-year-old Jesse M. Fuqua, driving recklessly in the parking lot. After hearing about an alleged theft at the Wal-Mart, the officer discovered that that the suspect got into a black Chevrolet Impala.
The officer then got in his vehicle, activated his lights and high speed chase ensued.
Sgt. Stephan Wheeles says Aurora police attempted to stop Fuqua, on U.S. 50 at Sycamore Estates Drive.
Fuqua fled from officers on eastbound U.S. 50 to Lawrenceburg, Sgt. Wheeles said.
Deddens says the officer was able to stop eastbound traffic on U.S. 50 near Short Street and placed a stop stick device in the roadway.
Fuqua was still driving at a high rate of speed, hit the stop stick, and then rear ended an F350 pickup truck, driven by 39-year-old Christopher R. Gaines of Okeana, Ohio, said Deddens.
Fuqua and the passenger of his vehicle, his girlfriend, were transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Fuqua is in serious condition and his girlfriend is in serious, but stable condition, Deddens said.
Gaines and the passenger in his vehicle were reported uninjured, Sgt. Wheeles said.
Part of the U.S. 50 was closed for three hours due to the crash.
It is unclear if drugs or alcohol played a factor.
Deddens says Fuqua is facing charges of resisting law enforcement, fleeing resulting in catastrophic injury, resisting law enforcement, criminal recklessness resulting in catastrophic injury, and theft.
