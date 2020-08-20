FOX Sports removes Thom Brennaman from NFL broadcasts following ‘unacceptable’ slur

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - FOX Sports says Thom Brennaman will not be part of its NFL broadcasts following his use of an anti-gay slur on air prior to a Cincinnati Reds game Wednesday night.
“One of the [expletive] capitals of the world,” Brennaman said.
It remains unclear to what specifically he was referring or whether he knew his mic was hot.
Brennaman apologized for making the slur during the broadcast and said, “I don’t know if I am going to be putting on this headset again.”
The Reds immediately suspended him.
A statement from FOX Sports says the organization is “extremely disappointed” with Brennaman’s remarks.
“The language used was abhorrent, unacceptable, and not representative of the values of FOX Sports,” the statement reads. “We are moving forward with our NFL schedule which will not include him.”
