Trial begins for Kenton Co. man accused of shooting at police

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - The trial is underway for a Kenton County man accused of shooting at two police officers.
Jacob Julick, 27, is accused of shooting at two Lakeside Park police officers on Dixie Highway in Erlanger following a traffic stop on June 6.
He is also accused of leading Covington police on a high speed chase through Latonia on June 22 after a patrol officer spotted Julick driving through the city.
The police pursuit was terminated for public safety but not before Julick allegedly tried to ram a Covington police car.
Julick, who has multiple prior felonies according to court records, is also accused of being armed with a handgun during the Covington chase.
He was arrested following a five-hour standoff in Westwood on June 25.
In Kenton County court Thursday, now-retired Officer Amy Chapman said was she who first pulled the car over with Julick in the passenger seat. She said Julick got out of the car and started to run, and that’s when she says she heard the gun sots.
“It sounded like a ‘pop, pop’ and pause, and then ‘pop, pop, pop,‘” she recalled.
Defense attorney Amy Miller countered, “Jake didn’t shoot the car that the officer was in. He didn’t shoot anywhere near the car.”
Officer Jonathan Henderson, the second officer at the scene, told the court Julick was looking “right at (him)” and was pointing the gun “directly at (him.)”
Miller said Julick “never intended to cause anyone’s death that day, and the evidence supports that.”
Julick faces nine felonies including two counts of attempted murder, two counts of first degree fleeing police, two counts of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, theft of identity, first degree wanton endangerment and first degree persistent felony offender.
