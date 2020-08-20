WATCH LIVE: Gov. DeWine to give update on state’s coronavirus response

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted will give an update on the status of the coronavirus response.
According to the Ohio Department of Health, there are 112,003 cases and 3,929 deaths with 90,436 presumably recovered.
On Tuesday, DeWine announced all organized fall sports can go forward with their seasons under an executive order.
The governor said under his executive order contact and non-contact fall sports can be played.
The health department and OHSAA will have site inspectors at games to ensure rules are being followed, according to Husted.
Spectators at these events will be limited, the governor said.
Only family members or those “very close” to the student-athlete will be allowed to be attendance, according to DeWine.
