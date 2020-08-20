WEBN Western & Southern Fireworks to kick off Labor Day weekend at secret location amid pandemic

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -iHeartMedia Cincinnati announced Thursday that the WEBN Western & Southern Fireworks will happen Sept. 6 at a secret location amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
WEBN radio personalities such as Shroom, Rachel Elliot, and “The KiddChris Show” will celebrate the annual end of the summer event with a 30-minute firework celebration.
Officials say the event will be at a secret location to help prevent large crowds from gathering.
This year's theme will be "Hindsight 2020″ to uplift the Greater Cincinnati community.
“It was so important to us to be able to deliver a little bit of normalcy, and a little bit of Cincinnati tradition, this year, and we are thrilled that Mr. Barrett [chairman, president and chief executive officer of Western & Southern Financial Group] and our partners at Western & Southern felt the same way,” said DJ Hodge, Market President for iHeartMedia Cincinnati.
Fans can listen to the fireworks show through 102.7 WEBN at 9:07 p.m.
