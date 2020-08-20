West Chester police looking for missing man

WEST CHESTER, Ohio (FOX19) - West Chester police are searching for a man who has been missing since Wednesday.
Officers say Jermaine Singleton, 40, was last seen walking away from Wendy’s, located in the 5900 block of Muhlhauser Road.
They say he requires medication and may not have it with him.
Singleton is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds. Officers say he was last seen wearing blue jeans and a brown or dark green Carhartt style coat.
Singleton frequents downtown Cincinnati, police said.
Anyone who has been in contact or has seen Singleton is asked to call the West Chester Police Department at 513-777-2231.
