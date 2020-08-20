Vigil held for Westood shooting victim whose case remains unsolved

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The family of a fatal shooting victim held a vigil Thursday in Westwood three years to the day after he died.
Ronald Rousseau, then 37 and a father, was shot and killed outside a house in the 2700 block of McKinley Avenue in August 2017.
Ronald’s case remains unsolved, and his family says that makes their grief all the worse.
“This is a very hard time for me,” Twannette Rousseau, Ronald’s mother, told FOX19 NOW.
Twannette and other members of the Rousseau family gathered in an area near where he died to honor him Thursday evening. They prayed, released balloons and held onto hope that justice will soon be served.
Twannette says the man they knew as ‘Skee Ron’ was not a violent person and was simply trying to live his life before he was killed.
She also says gun violence in Cincinnati must come to an end so another mother doesn’t have to feel the pain she’s feeling.
“This is just nonsense,” she said. “I shouldn’t be here. My son shouldn’t be where he’s at. He deserves to be here, raising his children. He doesn’t deserve this, so I want justice for my son.”
Asked what she would say to the family of his killer, Twannette replied: “I just want to tell them, I taught my son not to kill your son. I wish you would’ve taught your son not to kill mine, because this is very hard for me.”
If you have any information that could help Cincinnati police solve this case, you’re urged to call CrimeStoppers 513-352-3040.
There is a $1,000 reward being offered for any information that leads to an arrest.
