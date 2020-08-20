Woman shot, sister arrsted in Walnut Hills domestic dispute

WALNUT HILLS (FOX19) - A woman is expected to and her sister is under arrest in a Walnut Hills shooting Cincinnati police describe as domestic-related.
Officer responded to the 2600 Stanton Avenue about 11 p.m. Wednesday.
The shooting occurred during a domestic dispute between sisters, police said.
The shooting victim was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
Her sister, Rachel Smith, 40, was arrested, according to police.
Smith is held without bond at the Hamilton County jail and is scheduled to make her first court appearance in the case Thursday morning, court records show.
According to her criminal complaint, she admitted to firing the gun during an argument with her sister. Her sister was shot in the right thigh.
