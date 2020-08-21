Cincinnati investment executive to plead guilty in college admissions scandal

CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - A local private equity and insurance executive has agreed to plead guilty in federal court in the college admissions cheating scandal that also ensnared celebrities Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin, U.S. officials said Friday.
According to FOX19 NOW’s media partners at the Enquirer, Mark Hauser, 59, who also lives and works in Los Angeles, will plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud. A plea hearing has not yet been scheduled by the court.
Prosecutors will recommend a sentence of six months in prison, one year of supervised release, a fine of $40,000 and restitution, federal officials said. Hauser is the 29th parent and the 42nd person overall to plead guilty in the scandal.
Hauser agreed to pay $40,000 to help to cheat on his daughter’s ACT exam to William “Rick” Singer, who has already pled guity in the scheme and cooperating with prosecutors, federal officials said.
The federal investigation into the conspiracy was code-named Operation Varsity Blues.
Singer, the college consultant and admitted mastermind behind the scam, concealed the “nature and source of the bribe payments by funneling payments” through a sham charitable account, federal court documents say.
As part of the scheme, co-conspirator Mark Riddell traveled to Houston, where Hauser’s daughter took the exam and Riddell later corrected the answers. Hauser’s daughter scored a 31 out of 36 on the ACT exam, according to court documents.
Two days later, Singer paid an intermediary, Martin Fox, $25,000. The plan was for Fox to pass along part of the money to Niki Williams, the test site administrator who allowed the cheating to occur, according to prosecutors.
Singer also paid Riddell $10,000 for his role in the scheme, federal officials said.
Singer, Riddell and Fox have previously pleaded guilty and are cooperating with the government’s investigation. Williams has agreed to plead guilty, according to prosecutors.
Hauser, a Miami University graduate, has been active in Cincinnati investing and insurance industry for more than 30 years. Hauser Private Equity, which is based here, lists him as a founder and managing partner with dual offices in Los Angeles and Cincinnati.
