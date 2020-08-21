Middletown man’s death ruled accidental following assault in June, coroner says

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - The Butler County coroner says the death of a man following an assault in June was ruled accidental due to methamphetamine intoxication.
Middletown police say Daniel Metcalf, 63, was found dead on June 3 in the 2000 block of Wilbraham Road.
Police had received a call from a person who said a group of men assaulted Metcalf.
Major Scott Reeve of the Middletown Division of Police says when officers and fire personnel arrived, Metcalf was already dead.
The investigation revealed that Metcalf was assaulted over a car he sold to a man from Miamisburg, Maj. Reeve said.
An autopsy report says Metcalf not only was intoxicated with meth, but suffered multiple rib fractures, had arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and pulmonary congestion.
No charges have been filed in connection with Metcalf’s death.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.