Fairfield man dies while trying to assist crash involving overturned semi in Indiana

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -A Fairfield man died on Tuesday after trying to assist a crash involving an overturned semi-truck on fire in Indiana.
Clinton County deputies say, John Curtis Woodside, 32, died after falling over a concrete wall of the Colfax Manson Road overpass.
Woodside was a motorist and stopped to assist the crash.
Deputies say first responders arrived at the scene and immediately gave aid, but Woodside succumbed to his injuries.
Woodside’s family has been notified.
Deputies and state troopers are still investigating.
