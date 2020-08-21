Fire at Blue Oven Bakery location halts production, owners say

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - A major production site for Blue Oven Bakery is out of commission after a fire Thursday night.
According to a Friday Facebook post from owners Mark and Sara Frommeyer, the bakery at 4257 McKeever Pike in Williamsburg caught fire and burned out of control.
No one was injured in the fire however, the bakery was a total loss, according to the post.
This location is where the bakery does all of its major production which means they will not be able to attend farmers’ markets or make deliveries for an unforeseen amount of time.
Blue Oven’s location in Findlay Market will be open with a limited supply for walk-up purchases only, according to the post.
“You’ve supported us through thick and thin for the past 13 years, and once again we’ll rely on your support at Findlay Market in order to make it through this difficult time,” the post stated.
The bakery hopes to be back very soon, but for now, they say they need the support of customers.
