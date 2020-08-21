Grant County man sentenced to 11 years in prison for transporting child porn

GRANT COUNTY, KY (FOX19) -A Grant County man was sentenced Friday to 11 years in prison after pleading guilty in May to transporting child pornography, the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District of Kentucky released.
The plea agreement says that Robert Stanton Sexton, 28, admitted to law enforcement in 2018 to using his Tumblr account to upload about seven videos that depict child pornography.
Court documents say Sexton stated that he viewed, downloaded, and transported child pornography. His cell phone contained 20 nude images of a minor girl with whom he exchanged text messages. He also said that he sent nude photos of himself to another underage girl.
Court documents say Sexton must serve 85% of his prison sentence. Once he is released, he must report to the U.S. Probation Office for 25 years.
