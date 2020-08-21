Preliminary guidance issued for reopening of performing arts, sporting venues in Ohio

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - After months spent mothballed and vacant, audiences may soon return to Cincinnati’s sports and performance venues — Music Hall, the Aronoff, Nippert Stadium and the like.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Friday evening a forthcoming order that will allow performing arts venues and sports venues to reopen at up to 15 percent of fixed-seated capacity.
The capacity limit will differ for indoor versus outdoor venues, with indoor venues allowed the lesser of 15 percent or 300 people and outdoor venues allowed the lesser of 15 percent or 1,500 people in attendance.
The Ohio Department of Health may approve variances to the capacity limits on an individual basis.
The full order will be released and signed in the coming days, but DeWine said he wanted to publicize the capacity limits to give organizations some lead time in planning performances and athletic events.
At the same time, DeWine issued guidance for performing arts theaters and sports venues.
The guidance for theaters requires directors, producers, conductors, employees and volunteers to wear masks at all times, while actors, dancers, musicians and other performers are exempt from the mask requirement while rehearsing or performing.
The guidance recommends a mask with a “small slit for mouthpiece access” be worn by musicians.
Social distancing is recommended during auditions, rehearsals and performances, preferably more than 6 feet, owing to the increased risk of virus transmission during those activities. Chorus numbers should be prerecorded.
Attendees must wear masks.
The sports venue guidance contains strict requirements for a spectator pathway that allows for physical distancing as patrons move from parking, through box office lines, ticket scanning and security screening and to their seats.
Spectators must wear masks at all times, even at outdoor sports venues.
Still, fans hoping to watch a Reds game live and in-person will have to wait. MLB on FOX’s Ken Rosenthal reported Tuesday MLB is not ready to open games to fans.
As for FC Cincinnati as it begins it MLS season, the Enquirer reports no fans will be allowed to attend at least the club’s first three matches.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.