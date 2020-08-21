Historic Walnut Hills home of famed American author continues restoration

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Harriet Beecher Stowe House in Walnut Hills is a gem of rich history dating back to the 1800′s.
Soon it’ll look more like it did then than it does now.
Research on a major restoration project alone has taken almost four years. Work is happening now on the historic home and site.
Christina Hartlieb is executive director of the Harriet Beecher Stowe House.
“It is a very significant time period for the house and the reason why the house has become a historic site,” Hartlieb explained, referencing the 1840′s-era to which the restoration will return the house inside and out.
Stowe, a famed author and abolitionist, was 21 years old when she moved into the Walnut Hills house in 1832. Her father was the pastor at a church down the street.
Stowe spent some of her time in Cincinnati gathering interviews and information for her famous book, “Uncle Tom’s Cabin.”
“It’s 1850. She’s a woman. She wants to make a change, because there’s this horrible new law, the Fugitive Slave Act,” explained Hartlieb. “And you know, how else is she going to do it? She’s already been a published writer.”
Stowe lived in Cincinnati for 18 years, giving birth to six of her seven kids while living here. After Stowe and her family lived in the house, it was sold to another family who did some renovations and remodeling.
Hartlieb explains some of the work you will see happening here in the next couple of weeks: “They’ve already done foundation work and now they will strip the paint, repair the masonry and then repaint. It will be a pale yellow color.”
Paint analysis experts determined the pale yellow color was authentic to the 1840′s by scraping away at the front of the house and examining the paint chips.
The front porch will also be torn down, and there are plans to do renovations inside the home and around the back of the house.
Those will likely happen next year.
