Indiana increases child-care options for families of students learning virtually

INDIANAPOLIS, In. (FOX19) - Gov. Eric Holcomb signed an executive order Friday to increase child-care options for families as some schools begin the year with virtual, remote learning.
The executive order permits schools to contract with nonprofit organizations like the Boys and Girls Club or YMCA to operate school-aged child care programs.
The order also increases the number of school-aged children allowed to gather for virtual learning on school days in an unlicensed child care setting, such as a home, from six to ten.
Holcomb signed the executive order reasoning “further action is required to ensure that working parents and guardians have safe and sufficient child-care options for school-aged children who are receiving instruction by remote or e-learning.”
