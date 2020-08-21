$50K reward being offered for information in Florence double homicide

FLORENCE, Ky. (FOX19) - The family of Bill and Peggy Stephenson is offering a $50,000 reward for any information which leads to an arrest in the unsolved double murder investigation.
William (Bill) and Peggy Stephenson, both 74, were found in there home May 29, 2011.
The Boone County Sheriff’s Office considers their deaths a homicide and the case remains active.
Recently, Detective Coy Cox was interviewed about the Stephenson’s case. They began receiving tips that are now being followed up on.
“Detectives are encouraged by the new information because it is unique and contains details which were never released to the public,” the Boone County Sheriff’s Office said.
Bill Stephenson was a deacon at Union Baptist Church and his wife an organist for the congregation. Bill was known in the community for his work with the Trucker’s Chapel ministry at a truck stop on Route 18 just off Highway 75.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Boone County Sheriff’s Office at 859-334-8496.
