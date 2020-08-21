Kanye West fails to meet requirements for Ohio presidential ballot, Secretary of State says

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Ohio Secretary of State, Frank LaRose says Kanye West and his vice presidential running mate did not meet the requirements to be on the Ohio presidential ballot for the 2020 election.
To be on the ballot, independent president and vice president candidates must file a valid joint nominating petition and statement of candidacy.
After carefully reviewing the documents that the West campaign submitted, LaRose says the information and signature on his nominating petition and statement of candidacy did not match the nominating petition and statement of candidacy signed by voters.
West submitted 14,886 signatures. LaRose says West would have to have 5,000 signatures from registered voters in the state to qualify.
“A signature is the most basic form of authentication and an important, time-honored, security measure to ensure that a candidate aspires to be on the ballot and that a voter is being asked to sign a legitimate petition, LaRose said in a press release. “There is no doubt that the West nominating petition and declaration of candidacy failed to meet the necessary threshold for certification.”
