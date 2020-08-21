Kentucky’s $400 weekly federal unemployment benefit approved

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX19) - Kentucky’s federal aid application has now been accepted, providing $400 a week to those unemployed or partially unemployed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Friday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced that the state will use federal COVID-19 relief funds to provide an additional $100 to the $300 aid provided by the newest federal stimulus.
Beshear said that about 80,000 Kentuckians will be eligible for this $400 weekly relief.
Kentucky is currently planning on providing the $400 benefit to those who received at least $100 a week in unemployment between July 26 and Aug. 15.
The initial CARES Act provided those unemployed with an additional $600 a week, but those benefits expired at the end of July.
Aug. 8, President Trump signed a memorandum seeking to extend some of those benefits.
The so-called Lost Wages Supplemental Payment Assistance Program draws on $44 billion from FEMA’s Disaster Relief Fund.
The federal government would provide $400 a week to those unemployed, $100 of which would have to be provided by the states.
States could, but are not required, to use federal emergency funding to provide the additional $100 or just apply for the $300 weekly aid.
Beshear says Kentucky’s portion will be approximately $8 million per week and a total of $24 million over the initial grant period of three weeks.
Most of the states approved for the program including Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Louisiana, Missouri, New Mexico, and Utah have not chosen to provide the extra $100, according to Beshear.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has said he plans to pursue the $300/week option, though he has yet to announce the state’s application.
Beshear says that while the application is approved, reconfiguring the computer systems will likely take about two weeks.
Benefits should not be expected to reach recipients until sometime in early September.
