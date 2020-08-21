Ludlow Independent Schools showcase new COVID-19 tech aimed at protecting students, staff

LUDLOW, Ky. (FOX19) - Ludlow Independent School District is using new technology designed to help keep students and staff healthy.
The COVID-19 precautions can be seen the moment you walk up to any of the buildings on campus.
Signs and decals on the windows and floors, reminding people to wear a mask, check their symptoms and maintain a social distance.
Once inside, facial recognition software will scan the individual’s face and take their temperature.
Teachers and staff sign in with a QR code that inputs a daily COVID-19 questionnaire.
More than 100 hand sanitizing stations can be found within the district. Touchless water fountains were installed too.
All of this technology was made available by a generous grant through FEMA.
In an effort to help students and their families acquaint themselves with the remote learning model, the district will host “Pantherfest”.
That will be held Monday, Aug. 24, Tuesday, Aug. 25 and Wednesday, Aug. 26.
Students and staff report for the first day of classes on Aug. 26. Students will learn remotely until at least Sept. 28, according to Superintendent Michael Borchers.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.