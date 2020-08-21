Man charged with murder in deadly Newport police chase, court docs say

NEWPORT, Ky. (FOX19) - Murder charges have now been filed in connection with a police chase that ended with the deaths of two bystanders in Newport.
Mason Meyer is facing two counts of murder, two counts of endangerment, and one count of fleeing and evading, according to a criminal complaint filed in Campbell County court.
The complaint says the Northern Kentucky Drug Strike Force along with the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms had been watching Meyer in connection with drug and weapons activity in Newport.
On Aug. 7, agents were doing surveillance at a location in Cincinnati when they saw Meyer drive away.
Cincinnati police and ATF tried to stop Meyer but he led them on a high-speed chase through Cincinnati, according to the criminal complaint.
Meyer drove over the bridge into Covington and the chase continued across the Licking River into Newport.
At the intersection of Fifth and Monmouth Street, according to the complaint, Meyer ran a red light and was driving at excessive speeds when his vehicle went up onto the sidewalk in front of Press on Monmouth.
The complaint says Meyer’s car drove into the restaurant’s patio seating and struck Gayle and Raymond Laible who were on the sidewalk.
Gayle was pronounced dead at the scene and Raymond died on the way to the hospital, the complaint says.
Two other pedestrians were struck but survived with minor injuries.
Meyer is being held at the Hamilton County Justice Center on an outstanding warrant.
He will be in Campbell County court on Aug. 27 for a preliminary hearing on the new charges.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.