Milford return to school delayed a week, school officials say

MILFORD, Ohio (FOX19) - Students’ return to Milford schools will be delayed a week, according to Superintendent John Spieser.
The first day for all students, either in person or online, will be moved from Aug. 24 to Aug. 31.
“The start of the school year always begins with many unknowns, and this year brings many more,” Spieser said in a message to Milford families.
Spieser says this extra week will give the school staff time to prepare for the return of students and the challenges that COVID-19 presents.
“Things we thought would come together have not yet, and we need the additional time,” Spieser said.
The time will be used, Spieser says, to finalize student schedules and bus routes.
Spieser says administrators overburdened themselves by allowing accommodations for families who chose to switch between online and in-person learning after the Aug. 7 cut off.
Due to the significant impact on the teacher assignment and student schedules, Spieser says they will no longer accommodate requests to switch from in-person to online until September 14.
Extra-curricular activities and athletics will not be affected and will continue as scheduled, Spieser said.
