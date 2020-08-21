More humidity means rain and thunder

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -The last couple of days have been wonderful. Unfortunately, changes are on the way.
Humidity will increase and showers will develop in the more humid air heading into the Tristate.
This morning is not much different than yesterday but you will feel the difference in humidity this afternoon.
The warming trend and increasing humidity will bring only a slight chance of a shower later today but widespread showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast Saturday. Scattered activity returns Sunday.
Next week looks like a return to midsummer as dry, hot and humid weather dominates the Tristate.
