Reducing gun violence: Neighborhoods United Cincinnati to present plan on steps of City Hall

Cincinnati City Hall (Source: FOX19 NOW)
By Drew Amman | August 21, 2020 at 7:14 AM EDT - Updated August 21 at 8:12 AM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - After more than 20 shootings in separate events occurred in Cincinnati last weekend, a group called Neighborhoods United says it has a plan to reduce gun violence.

They are expected to present their plan on the steps at City Hall to Cincinnati’s mayor and city council at 3 p.m. Friday.

More than 40 people gathered at a city-wide cease fire event earlier this week, on Tuesday, at the spot where 10 people were shot Sunday morning at Grant Park off McMicken Avenue in Over-the-Rhine.

Neighborhoods United says it will focus on four categories: Health, Education, Economics and Violence Mitigation.

The group hopes it will be adopted and turned into legislation.

