Reducing gun violence: Neighborhoods United Cincinnati to present plan on steps of City Hall

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - After more than 20 shootings in separate events occurred in Cincinnati last weekend, a group called Neighborhoods United says it has a plan to reduce gun violence.
They are expected to present their plan on the steps at City Hall to Cincinnati’s mayor and city council at 3 p.m. Friday.
More than 40 people gathered at a city-wide cease fire event earlier this week, on Tuesday, at the spot where 10 people were shot Sunday morning at Grant Park off McMicken Avenue in Over-the-Rhine.
Neighborhoods United says it will focus on four categories: Health, Education, Economics and Violence Mitigation.
The group hopes it will be adopted and turned into legislation.
