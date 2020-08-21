Scattered showers and humid this weekend

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The warming trend with increasing humidity will bring only a slight chance of a shower this evening and numerous showers and thunderstorms both Saturday and Sunday. Both days will have high temperatures close to 80° and uncomfortable humidity levels.
Next week looks like a return to midsummer as dry, hot and humid weather dominates the Tristate. All week high temperatures will be in the mid 80s to lower 90s and Wednesday and Thursday the heat index could reach the upper 90s in spots.
Next week will be rain-free until late Thursday night and Friday.
