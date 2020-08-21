Team of young artists unveil new mural along Wasson Way

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A new mural on Wasson Way in Norwood is in its final stages of completion.
The 280-ft.-long mural, dubbed ‘Electric Avenue,’ was designed by local artist Christian Dallas. He’s guiding a team of 10 apprentice artists to bring the massive creation to life.
Dallas says it’s a blessing to have the mural along Wasson Way, which even just partially complete already connects thousands of residents from Norwood to Hyde Park and Oakley across Interstate 71. (Eventually the trail will lead from uptown to Fairfax.)
“It is nice to have some passersby have encouraging words on how great we are doing and that this is here,” he said. “I think it is a great addition for those running or biking by. It’s not just a great wall. They get something to see and relate to.”
The mural is also a teaching project, as Dallas passes what he’s learned creating this and other murals around the city to those 10 young artists helping him, like Londaesha Howard.
“I look at these murals daily through Downtown Cincinnati,” Howard said, “and I never know the process from creating a picture and painting it to a wall.”
Howard, a sophomore at Withrow University High School and perhaps a muralist herself one day, has been working on the mural since the beginning of the summer.
“I’m glad I’m making something memorable for the community to see,” she said. “I’m sad that this is ending, but I’m happy to see what we have accomplished in such a little time. I love it.”
