Treehouse village now open to visitors in Gatlinburg, Tennessee

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Visitors to Gatlinburg, Tennessee have a new place to stay that will take them back to the days of their childhood in style.
Treehouse Grove, located at the Norton Creek Resort, offers eight unique designs for rent.
Designer Pete Nelson is perhaps best known for his TV show “Treehouse Masters” on Animal Planet.
Nelson says he really wanted to incorporate the natural beauty of the Smoky Mountains inside and out.
“We had the beautiful pleasure of creating these. Drawing them figuring out how the trees would interact with the trees, so that’s the basis of a treehouse. So a lot of fun to do,” Nelson said.
Outside you’ll find private porches overlooking the creek with screened areas to keep the bugs away.
The treehouses all feature two bedrooms and one bath, but each house is unique.
They do require a minimum two-night stay.
