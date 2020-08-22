88 bike helmets donated to kids by local organization

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Great Parks of Hamilton County has donated 88 bicycle helmets to children.
The goal of this initiative is to encourage children to be safe as they bike in parks and around their community.
The children’s heads get measured for correct sizes and distributed helmets for them to take home, all while observing social distancing guidelines.
The effort is a collaboration with the 10th annual “Put a Lid on It” bike helmet safety campaign, which has allowed Great Parks to give 200 bicycle helmets to children over the last three years.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.