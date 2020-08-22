Colerain police arrest suspect involved in shooting 14-year-old

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (FOX19) -Colerain police arrested a suspect they say is involved in shooting a 14-year-old.
Officers say, Brendan Overstreet, 21, was arrested Saturday for a shooting that took place on Menominee Drive on Aug. 7, which left a 14-year-old injured.
Overstreet also fired shots that hit nearby houses on the same street, officers said.
In a press release, police stated that Overstreet is facing charges of felonious assault and improperly discharging a firearm into a habitation.
Police say the 14-year-old is recovering.
Overstreet is held at the Hamilton County Justice Center.
