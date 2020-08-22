Local farm turned into an outdoor market

LEBANON, Ohio (FOX19) - A local market hosted hundreds of vendors at a farm in Lebanon this weekend.
Vendors at Charm at the Farm sell everything from vintage decor to handmade goods.
Amy Doyle, co-owner of Charm at the Farm, says they were approved by the health department and worked closely with them to create COVID-19 compliment guidelines for the market.
“Everybody is just so excited to have something normal, in this crazy world that we’re living in right now I can’t tell you how exciting it is just to talk to people and be around people,” Lee Mershad-Thomas, owner of American Pie says.
“We’re bringing some fall decor items, we specialize in accessories and we have little bits of other personal items too,” Debra Campbell, the owner of Fleurish says.
Fleurish is also offering stylish PPE.
“We brought some blingy masks since we all have to wear them every day now and we might as well be stylish with them,” Campbell said.
“We do custom-built furniture as well as a lot of home decor and things to spruce of the house right now, we are all gung ho fall and we’re ready for it so we have all kinds of fall stuff here to decorate your house with,” says Sarah Cox, co-owner of Rustic Grains.
If you missed out on Charm at the Farm Friday it happens again Saturday, get tickets here.
Parking is free, and tickets are $5.
