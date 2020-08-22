$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Florence, KY

FLORENCE, KY (FOX19) -Kentucky lottery officials announced Saturday that someone in Florence bought a Mega Millions ticket and won $1 million.
The customer matched five white ball numbers, but not the Mega Ball number. The numbers were 11-15-31-42-63, with a Mega Ball number of 14.
Officials say if the ticket holder matched the mega ball number, that customer would have won $49 million.
The Kentucky Lottery’s Senior Vice President of Communications Chip Polston says the lottery staff members will distribute a series of checks to the retailer Monday morning. Once the checks are cleared, the name of the retailer will be released.
Polston says the winner has 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim the prize, which has to be done at the lottery’s headquarters in Louisville.
“We’re looking forward to greeting Kentucky’s newest millionaire,” Polston said.
