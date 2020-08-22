More scattered showers and thunderstorms

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -With just a chance of a lingering shower or thundershower, the overnight hours will be mainly characterized by mostly cloudy skies and low temps by morning in the mid to upper 60′s
It is going to be another warm and humid day Sunday with the chance of wet weather once again.
Sunday’s forecast is similar to Saturday’s forecast. Expect a few scattered showers and thunderstorms with temperatures in the mid 80s.
Next week looks like a return to midsummer as dry, hot, and humid weather dominates the Tri-state. All week, high temperatures will be in the mid 80′s to lower 90′s. Wednesday and Thursday the heat index could reach the upper 90s in spots.
Rain chances return from Thursday into the weekend.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.