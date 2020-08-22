Retired Arizona doctor raises medical awareness by walking to all MLB stadiums in country, including Great American Ballpark

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -A retired Arizona doctor is stepping-up to raise awareness for caregivers and patient safety by walking to every major baseball stadium in the nation, including Great American Ballpark.
Dr. Dave Mayer is a diehard sports fan and is walking across America and visiting all 30 MLB Stadiums, hoping to raise awareness.
"It makes you cry!," said Mayer, who is saddened, every time he hears of another loss inside the pandemic.
He said he was walking in honor of a Chicago-area girl.
"In memory of Gabby Gelbo," he said. "Who is a 5-year-old girl, who lost her life due to delayed treatment and then septic shock, it was something that was preventable."
Dr. Mayer wore a baseball hat with a single word, "zero," on it. As head of the Patient Safety Movement Foundation, Dr. Mayer's goal is to have zero harm.
"When the pandemic was first kicking off back in February, I felt helpless," said Mayer. "I wanted to support my friends and colleagues at the front lines, who saw what potential the pandemic was gonna have on their daily work."
He said he got inspired, watching the movie, "Forrest Gump."
"And I said, you know what? I can't run anymore, I'm 67 years old, my knees have told me that, but I can walk!" laughed Mayer.
So he told his wife, he's taking a stroll, across the country. He says she also goes to every single MLB Stadium to help raise awareness. He says the prevalence of medical errors in hospitals has grown more urgent as Covid-19 overwhelms healthcare workers, and cases continue to spike nationwide.
" Since this pandemic started," he said. "There's been over 1,200 physicians, nurses, therapists, who've lost their lives in the line of duty, while trying to take care of all of us, and doing what they love doing and that's healing, and much of that death, was preventable."
With every step he's taken, he said the people have made this journey incredible in every state.
"Everybody was so nice and friendly, asking, who's this crazy guy walking in 100-degree heat with a Cub's jersey on, or a Cincinnati Reds jersey when I was going to Goodyear," said Mayer. "They really wanted to know about the cause. Same thing in Denver, Chicago, Milwaukee. I've been to Pittsburgh and D.C., down to Miami three weeks ago, so everywhere I've gone, people have been friendly and nice, it's why this country is so great, so resilient, and even during times like this, we're all confident we'll come out stronger."
To date, Mayer said he had walked 191 straight days, nearly 400 hours and nearly 3,000 miles.
Mayer said, like Gump, he will not stop walking until people start listening.
The Patient Safety Movement Foundation will be hosting "World Patient Safety Day" Sept. 17. There will be activities streaming live, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., with celebrities performing and families sharing heartfelt stories.
