Cincinnati Art Museum returning to normal hours

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Cincinnati Art Museum has announced that it will now resume traditional operating hours.
The museum is open Tuesday through Sunday, Director of Marketing and Communications Jill Dunne explains.
Visitors will be required to register in advance, which can be done online, Dunne says.
“We also require advanced registration,” Dunne says. “So, if people can sign up online in advance on our website that easier than ever. And now we are open Tuesdays all the way through Sundays - six days a week.”
She also suggests checking out the Art Climb that is soon to be updated.
“So, we have a great partnership with Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park, and they are lending us two artworks from two artists,” says Dunne.
A 16-foot-high piece of art made of discarded rubber tires and stainless steel by artist Chakaia Booker will be featured at the park.
Sept. 4 through Nov. 6 the museum will host an exhibition titled: Hank Willis Thomas: All Things Being Equal.
Dunne says Hank Willis Thomas is an important contemporary artist who, “deals with issues of race, gender and identity.”
