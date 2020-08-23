A few isolated showers and storms Monday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Any showers and thunderstorms across the region will dissipate Sunday evening leaving partly cloudy skies into the overnight. By Monday morning, low temps will fall into the upper 60′s.
A weak upper disturbance drifting across the region Monday will give us a chance for some rain and thunder during the afternoon. Afternoon high temps will climb into the upper 80′s.
By Monday evening, any showers will dissipate leaving us with partly cloudy skies overnight into Tuesday.
The heat is on for Tuesday and Wednesday with lots of sunshine and highs in the low 90′s.
By Thursday and Friday the remnants of “Laura” will approach and ramp up chances for rain and thunder into the beginning of the weekend.
