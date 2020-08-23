New Miami Firefighter on ventilator after being hit by drunk driver, family says

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - Fellow firefighters are asking for prayers for a New Miami firefighter as he recovers from injuries sustained in a head-on crash on Friday.
Dustin Cook and his nine-year-old son were hit head-on around 10 p.m. on Stahlheber Road, according to fire crews.
Cook’s fellow firemen and women say the other driver had been drinking.
So far, investigators have not confirmed that or shared any other details.
Cook’s sister says her brother was taken to the hospital where he had to have his spleen removed.
She also said he had leg surgery on Sunday and will now be sedated and put on a ventilator.
According to relatives, Cook’s son is doing fine other than being scared for his dad but is in “good spirits.”
Fire officials say Cook has been a New Miami firefighter for 15 years, and it runs in the family. They say his dad, who is now fire chief, has been with the department for more than 40 years.
One local business, Dan’s Detailing, is raising money for Cook and his family by holding a raffle and selling t-shirts. More information can be found on the Dan’s Detailing Facebook page.
To help, the New Miami Fire Department is now planning to host a “fill the boot” fundraiser on Aug. 29.
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the department says they will be collecting donations on Highway 127 in front of the firehouse and on Seven Mile Ave. and Augspurger Ave at the light.
