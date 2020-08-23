Norwood police investigate chase involving biker

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -The Norwood Police Department is investigating a chase involving a possible dirt bike, Sgt. Tim Buchanan of the Norwood Police Department said.
Sgt. Buchanan says police were talking the biker Sunday morning. That person then and fled riding from Interstate 71 south on the Edmondson Road entrance ramp and crashed at Torrence lane near Torrence Parkway.
The fleeing suspect was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Sgt. Mark Vickers of the Norwood Police Department said.
Sgt. Vickers says the suspect will be arrested for eluding once the suspect is released from the hospital.
Police have not revealed the name of the suspect nor the cause of the chase.
The Norwood Police Department is still investigating.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.