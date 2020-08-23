Police: Two people transported to hospital after serious Avondale motorcycle crash

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Two people are seriously injured after a hit/skip motorcycle crash occurred in Avondale Sunday morning, Cincinnati police said.
The crash happened in the 3200 block of Reading Road around 2:20 a.m., officers said.
Officers say the driver of a 2008 Dodge Nitro drove north on Reading Road when the driver hit a 2020 Kawasaki KX100 off-road motorcycle in the rear. Cameron Ferguson, 22, who was operating the motorcycle, lost control and hit a 2020 Yamaha YZ85 off-road motorcycle operated by Michael Cook, 21.
The Cincinnati Fire Department transported Ferguson and Cook with serious injuries, police said. Cook is in serious condition and Ferguson is in critical condition.
Police say both were wearing helmets during the time of the crash.
Excessive speed is not a factor, and impairment is yet to be determined.
The Cincinnati Police Department’s Traffic Unit is still investigating. Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact the Traffic Unit at 513-352-2514.
