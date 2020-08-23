$1,200 raised for boy who nearly drowned in Mt. Orab

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Organizers of the “Benefit for Baby Joseph” event raised over $1,200 to help cover oxygen treatments and therapy costs for a 2-year-old who nearly drowned in Feb.
According to the Brown County Sheriff's Office, Joseph Bowman nearly drowned in a pond on Malady Road in Mt. Orab.
The boy's parents reportedly told deputies the toddler had gotten out of the home while they were sleeping and was found in a pond nearby.
Deputies say he was unresponsive, and when Mt. Orab Fire and EMS arrived, they took over life-saving measures until the child was taken to Cincinnati Children's Hospital by the University of Cincinnati Air Care.
Bowman is still in need of oxygen treatment.
According to a Facebook post, organizers held the benefit at the Williamsburg Sons of the American Legion.
Admission to the benefit was $10, but if a shirt was bought, it was $5. Children ten and under got in for free.
Organizers set up raffle baskets, silent auctions items, split the pot, as well as $1 dances with Bowman.
