SPCA Cincinnati’s largest fund-raiser going virtual for 2020

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - SPCA Cincinnati’s largest fund-raiser is going virtual and will even be a few days longer this year.
The Fur Ball is usually a one-night event, but this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is going virtual and will last an entire week.
“Traditionally as you know, the Fur Ball is a ticketed event. And this year, due to the public health crisis and everything that is going on in our world and taking the necessary precautions, it has become a virtual event,” said SPCA Cincinnati Public Information Officer Nyketa Gaffney. “And not only that, it’s a week-long celebration and we are truly excited to be invited into everyone’s homes every evening at 6 p.m.”
The Fur Ball will begin with “Munchable Monday” as Chef Brad from the Sharonville Convention Center will put on a cooking demonstration.
Each night will have a different theme.
“Each day is a themed event starting today, which is a silent auction,” explained Gaffney. “You can get registered through our gift mart on the website, but it’s all available on FurBall2020.com. So, tomorrow is Munchable Monday, Tuesday is Travel Time Tuesday, and the rest of the week can be found on the website as well.”
As fun as they try to make this, it is serious business. A large portion of SPCA’s operating budget comes from this fundraiser.
“Fur Ball is our largest community fundraiser,” said Gaffney. “It is at this event that we are able to achieve most of our goals and fulfill our mission for the entire year.”
SPCA Cincinnati serves more than 12,000 animals each year. The funds raised from this event help save lives, help care for the animals and provide for community outreach.
