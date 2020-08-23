SPCA Cincinnati’s largest fund-raiser going virtual for 2020

“Traditionally as you know, the Fur Ball is a ticketed event. And this year, due to the public health crisis and everything that is going on in our world and taking the necessary precautions, it has become a virtual event,” said SPCA Cincinnati Public Information Officer Nyketa Gaffney. “And not only that, it’s a week-long celebration and we are truly excited to be invited into everyone’s homes every evening at 6 p.m.”