Miami student athletes under blanket quarantine after 27 test positive for COVID-19

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - All Miami University student athletes who have returned to Oxford are currently quarantined after 27 of them tested positive for COVID-19, according to a university release issued Monday night.
The athletes are from a variety of teams, the university says. Many of them, thought not all, attended an off-campus “social gathering” more than a week ago.
The university says it learned of the test results Monday.
The blanket quarantine order comes from the Butler County General Health District to ensure no cases are missed through normal contact tracing.
“My concern for the health of all of our student-athletes is paramount,” Athletics Director David Sayler said. “I am disappointed that poor judgment has led to this quarantine order and put in jeopardy our efforts to have our teams study and practice together.”
The order includes coaches and staff who were in contact with the student athletes.
“As we know, the COVID-19 virus can spread quickly between people and infect groups of people in a hurry,” Health Commissioner for Butler County General Health District Jennifer Bailer said. “This disease is serious. In young adults it is often mild, but has the potential to become critical for those with underlying disease or other risk factors.
“One of the main functions of public health is to identify persons who have been in contact with COVID-19 cases as quickly as possible and ask them to quarantine for 14 days and monitor themselves for symptoms. This helps in preventing the disease to spread any further.”
The Mid-American Conference postponed all fall sports Aug. 8.
Miami University began its fall semester Aug. 17 with all undergraduate courses offered remotely. Move-in for incoming first-year students is scheduled for Sept. 14.
In-person classes are planned to resume Sept. 21.
