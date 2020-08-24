‘Hold my beer:’ Bauer 5 strikeouts away from record

MILWAUKEE, Wi. (FOX19) - Reds pitcher Trevor Bauer takes the mound Monday night against the Milwaukee Brewers five strikeouts short of a modern club record.
He’s also five strikeouts short of a Budweiser can release sparked by a friendly jab at teammate Sonny Gray.
Gray’s 45 strikeouts through his first five appearances are the most by a Reds pitcher during the modern era, according to the club.
Prior to his last start, Bauer replied “hold my beer” to a tweet announcing Gray’s feat. At the time, Bauer had 32 strikeouts. One start later against the Kansas City Royals last Wednesday, he has 41.
If Bauer comes through, Budweiser will release a one of a kind “Cincinnati Buds” can.
That, after the beer giant replied to Bauer’s “hold my beer” tweet with a challenge: “You had us at ‘beer’ @BauerOutage. 14 Ks in your next two starts: you break the record, we’ll make these.”
